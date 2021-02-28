Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) PT Raised to C$44.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its price target increased by Barclays to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of BHC opened at C$40.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.50. The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$16.30 and a 12 month high of C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

