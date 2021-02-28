Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €69.78 ($82.10).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €67.73 ($79.68) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.69. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.67 ($81.96).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.