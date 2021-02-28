Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

