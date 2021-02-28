Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $87.82.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.