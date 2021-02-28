Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,875,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU opened at $10.84 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

