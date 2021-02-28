Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $817,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 60,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

