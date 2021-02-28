Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $604,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $26.11 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

