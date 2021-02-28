Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clarivate by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $209,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

