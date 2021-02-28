Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.50.

MOH opened at $216.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $2,469,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

