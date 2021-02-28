Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.09.

NYSE:BAH opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,800,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

