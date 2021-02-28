Barclays Raises National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target to $22.00

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NESR. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 989,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

