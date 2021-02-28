Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 95,297 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $314,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.