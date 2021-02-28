Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,050 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $245,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,116.05 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,200.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,091.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.