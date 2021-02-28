Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,272,869 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,209,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,272,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Ford Motor worth $283,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.