Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $238,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

