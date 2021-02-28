Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $297.10 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,286,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $297,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $233.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.