Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $257.47 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $257,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $324.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

