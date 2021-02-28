Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 248,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.90% of Hess worth $307,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Hess by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hess by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 497,997 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $65.53 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

