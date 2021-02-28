Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,072,839 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Medallia worth $270,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 14,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $493,422.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,914,920 shares of company stock valued at $78,197,543.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

