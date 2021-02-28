Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$126.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.68.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$103.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.42. The stock has a market cap of C$67.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

