Bank of Hawaii Sells 535 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 263,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,985,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.18. 1,468,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

