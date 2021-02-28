Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,885. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

