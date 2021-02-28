Bank of Hawaii Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. 47,288,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,317,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

