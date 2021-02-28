Bank of Hawaii Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $73.48. 12,334,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

