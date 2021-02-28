Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,021.91. 1,978,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,938.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,711.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

