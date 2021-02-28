Bank of America Lowers Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Underperform

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

