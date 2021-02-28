Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.89 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.80 or 0.00026193 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $241.89 million and $132.88 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

