Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CIB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 334,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,332. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

