Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Banc of California posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 283,011 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 45.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 304,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a PE ratio of -97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

