Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €80.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.10 ($101.29).

Puma stock opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.29. Puma has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

