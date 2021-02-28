Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%.

AXNX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $700,700.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,995 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

