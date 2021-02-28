Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

