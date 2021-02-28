Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.02. 2,518,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,606. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $179.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.