Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,606. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

