AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 76,139,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,176,145. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

