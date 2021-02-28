Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.