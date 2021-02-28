ATB Capital Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$54.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$31.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.