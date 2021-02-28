AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.23

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $11.69. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 5,606 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

