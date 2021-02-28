AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.23

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $11.69. AstroNova shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 5,606 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a market cap of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
