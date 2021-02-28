AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

