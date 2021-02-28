Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of ASMB opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
