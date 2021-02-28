Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ASMB opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

