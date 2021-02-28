Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

