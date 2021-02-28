Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.37

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and traded as low as $21.66. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 56,303 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHKSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

