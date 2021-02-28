Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,390 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $309.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.52. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $320.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

