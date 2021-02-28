Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

