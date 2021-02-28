Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $283,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 889.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,548,000 after purchasing an additional 806,581 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368,949 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 229,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 378,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

