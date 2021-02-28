Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,154 First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

