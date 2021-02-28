Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,275 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

