Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SEB Equity Research lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.