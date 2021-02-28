Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $279.84 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $741,617.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,001 shares of company stock worth $82,022,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

