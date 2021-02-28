AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,600 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

AR Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. 2,318,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

